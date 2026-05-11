Update: Missing teen found deceased in Susquehanna River

[By Wendy Post]

Following an extensive search that began on Saturday, May 9, 2026, 18-year-old Dalton G. Malmstrom was found deceased in the Susquehanna River. Although further details about the exact discovery location were unavailable, rescue workers from over a dozen units were heavily present at the Nichols East Boat Launch along E. River Road in Nichols, N.Y., to assist with the search.

According to the New York State Police, Malmstrom was located by the New York State Police Under Water Recovery Team and members of the K9 unit, who arrived to assist. The troopers were assisted by members of the Nichols Fire Department.

It all began on Saturday morning, May 9, when the search started after family members reported that Dalton Malmstrom had left his residence in the 2100 block of East River Road. At that time, family members told officers he was not acting like himself and that it was the last time they saw him.

The search began at the Susquehanna River and continued throughout the weekend, with the Nichols Fire Department’s rescue boat in use, and fire departments from Tioga Center, Athens, Sayre, Athens Borough, Owego, and Litchfield responding to assist.

Also assisting were the Bradford County Office of Emergency Services, the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services, Greater Valley Rescue and EMS, the Bradford County Drone Team, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, and multiple volunteers from New York and Pennsylvania.

Further details about the discovery were unavailable at the time of this report.