Editorial: Tioga County business organizations unite

The Tioga County Tourism Office, Historic Owego Marketplace, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, Waverly Business Association, Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce, Candor Chamber of Commerce and Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce released a letter last week reminding the public that businesses are now required to enforce the wearing of masks at their establishments and maintain social distancing or face penalties. The following is their letter.

Local businesses have been pushed to the front line of enforcement of COVID-19 mandates, including the wearing of masks. Our organizations have united to further educate the public on the current challenges faced by these businesses and to ask for your support and patience as we open up safely.

If a business fails to enforce mask or social distancing policies, they may face fines of up to $1,000 per day and in some cases the loss of operating licenses. This could severely hurt a business, including causing them to close.

As organizations that work closely with hundreds of businesses in Tioga County, we are aware that the majority of customers wear masks and have responded respectfully to the many changes businesses have made, ensuring the safety of customers and employees. To them, we say Thank You!

We also understand there have been instances when customers have become confrontational with employees and others when they are denied entry or asked to wear a mask. This puts our hard working business owners and their staff in a difficult and potentially dangerous position as they work to keep their doors open and their community served.

Our organizations have a common agreement, how important our Tioga County businesses are. We know how hard they work to serve our community and how hard they are working now to keep you and their employees’ safe. We ask for patience and respect for the position they are in and of the changes they have made to continue to serve you.

If you do not wear a mask by choice or for medical reasons, we encourage you to call ahead before visiting. Many businesses will be happy to offer you curbside pickup or make special arrangements to accommodate you. If you are denied entry to a business for choosing not to follow protocols, please be respectful and simply walk away. While we respect the rights, values and opinions of all our community members, it is also the responsibility and right of any business to deny service to those who fail to follow their guidelines, guidelines which ensure the continued operation of their business.

We appreciate all of you who have safely been patronizing our businesses and supporting them with your purchases and your cooperation. They are a vital part of our economy and help make Tioga County a great place to live, work and have fun.

(Submitted by Rebecca Maffei, director of Tioga County Tourism; Bradley Crews, president, Historic Owego Marketplace; Cameron VanNorman, president, Waverly Business Association; Rita Kellogg, president, Candor Chamber of Commerce; Mer Barrett, president, Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce; Eleanor Hill, executive director, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce)