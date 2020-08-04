Governor adds Rhode Island to Travel Advisory List; Delaware and Washington, D.C. are removed

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that an additional state meets the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added state is Rhode Island. Delaware and Washington, D.C. have been removed.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

“Our progress in New York is even better than we expected, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers. Our numbers continue to decline steadily, and for the third straight day in a row, there were no reported deaths in New York City,” Governor Cuomo said. “But we must protect that progress, which is why today we are adding another state to our travel advisory. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago – and surging infection rates across the country threaten to bring us back there – so we must all remain vigilant.”

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Delaware and Washington, D.C. have been removed from the travel advisory. Individuals in quarantine after traveling from a state that has been removed from the advisory should continue to quarantine for the full 14 days.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 568 (+32)

Patients Newly Admitted – 85

Hospital Counties – 30

Number ICU – 139 (+3)

Number ICU with Intubation – 69 (+7)

Total Discharges – 73,326 (+47)

Deaths – 3

Total Deaths – 25,175

Of the 70,993 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 746, or 1.05 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 1.0% 0.9% 1.1% Central New York 0.8% 0.7% 0.7% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.8% 1.1% Long Island 1.0% 1.3% 1.3% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.9% 1.0% Mohawk Valley 0.7% 1.0% 1.7% New York City 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% North Country 0.4% 0.0% 0.6% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.9% 0.9% Western New York 0.7% 2.2% 1.1%

The Governor also confirmed 746 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 417,589 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 417,589 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,543 12 Allegany 75 0 Broome 1,078 14 Cattaraugus 164 2 Cayuga 150 2 Chautauqua 241 7 Chemung 163 0 Chenango 212 1 Clinton 127 0 Columbia 529 6 Cortland 93 1 Delaware 104 0 Dutchess 4,557 14 Erie 8,667 41 Essex 55 0 Franklin 50 0 Fulton 285 0 Genesee 273 0 Greene 289 0 Hamilton 7 0 Herkimer 262 16 Jefferson 139 5 Lewis 37 2 Livingston 170 3 Madison 405 4 Monroe 4,821 31 Montgomery 160 0 Nassau 43,436 56 Niagara 1,458 9 NYC 226,280 316 Oneida 2,103 13 Onondaga 3,515 25 Ontario 352 1 Orange 11,105 9 Orleans 295 0 Oswego 249 1 Otsego 115 1 Putnam 1,437 4 Rensselaer 748 8 Rockland 13,893 8 Saratoga 739 6 Schenectady 1,041 4 Schoharie 68 0 Schuyler 22 0 Seneca 86 0 St. Lawrence 262 0 Steuben 294 2 Suffolk 43,468 73 Sullivan 1,484 1 Tioga 191 1 Tompkins 230 0 Ulster 2,039 8 Warren 302 2 Washington 255 0 Wayne 248 1 Westchester 36,049 35 Wyoming 113 0 Yates 56 1

Yesterday, there were 3 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,175. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: