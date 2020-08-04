Governor adds Rhode Island to Travel Advisory List; Delaware and Washington, D.C. are removed

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that an additional state meets the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added state is Rhode Island. Delaware and Washington, D.C. have been removed.
The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
“Our progress in New York is even better than we expected, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers. Our numbers continue to decline steadily, and for the third straight day in a row, there were no reported deaths in New York City,” Governor Cuomo said. “But we must protect that progress, which is why today we are adding another state to our travel advisory. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago – and surging infection rates across the country threaten to bring us back there – so we must all remain vigilant.”
The full, updated travel advisory list is below:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Delaware and Washington, D.C. have been removed from the travel advisory. Individuals in quarantine after traveling from a state that has been removed from the advisory should continue to quarantine for the full 14 days.
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 568 (+32)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 85
- Hospital Counties – 30
- Number ICU – 139 (+3)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 69 (+7)
- Total Discharges – 73,326 (+47)
- Deaths – 3
- Total Deaths – 25,175
Of the 70,993 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 746, or 1.05 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Capital Region
|
1.0%
|
0.9%
|
1.1%
|
Central New York
|
0.8%
|
0.7%
|
0.7%
|
Finger Lakes
|
0.7%
|
0.8%
|
1.1%
|
Long Island
|
1.0%
|
1.3%
|
1.3%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
0.8%
|
0.9%
|
1.0%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
0.7%
|
1.0%
|
1.7%
|
New York City
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
North Country
|
0.4%
|
0.0%
|
0.6%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.5%
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
Western New York
|
0.7%
|
2.2%
|
1.1%
The Governor also confirmed 746 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 417,589 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 417,589 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
2,543
|
12
|
Allegany
|
75
|
0
|
Broome
|
1,078
|
14
|
Cattaraugus
|
164
|
2
|
Cayuga
|
150
|
2
|
Chautauqua
|
241
|
7
|
Chemung
|
163
|
0
|
Chenango
|
212
|
1
|
Clinton
|
127
|
0
|
Columbia
|
529
|
6
|
Cortland
|
93
|
1
|
Delaware
|
104
|
0
|
Dutchess
|
4,557
|
14
|
Erie
|
8,667
|
41
|
Essex
|
55
|
0
|
Franklin
|
50
|
0
|
Fulton
|
285
|
0
|
Genesee
|
273
|
0
|
Greene
|
289
|
0
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
262
|
16
|
Jefferson
|
139
|
5
|
Lewis
|
37
|
2
|
Livingston
|
170
|
3
|
Madison
|
405
|
4
|
Monroe
|
4,821
|
31
|
Montgomery
|
160
|
0
|
Nassau
|
43,436
|
56
|
Niagara
|
1,458
|
9
|
NYC
|
226,280
|
316
|
Oneida
|
2,103
|
13
|
Onondaga
|
3,515
|
25
|
Ontario
|
352
|
1
|
Orange
|
11,105
|
9
|
Orleans
|
295
|
0
|
Oswego
|
249
|
1
|
Otsego
|
115
|
1
|
Putnam
|
1,437
|
4
|
Rensselaer
|
748
|
8
|
Rockland
|
13,893
|
8
|
Saratoga
|
739
|
6
|
Schenectady
|
1,041
|
4
|
Schoharie
|
68
|
0
|
Schuyler
|
22
|
0
|
Seneca
|
86
|
0
|
St. Lawrence
|
262
|
0
|
Steuben
|
294
|
2
|
Suffolk
|
43,468
|
73
|
Sullivan
|
1,484
|
1
|
Tioga
|
191
|
1
|
Tompkins
|
230
|
0
|
Ulster
|
2,039
|
8
|
Warren
|
302
|
2
|
Washington
|
255
|
0
|
Wayne
|
248
|
1
|
Westchester
|
36,049
|
35
|
Wyoming
|
113
|
0
|
Yates
|
56
|
1
Yesterday, there were 3 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,175. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Erie
|
1
|
Herkimer
|
1
|
Monroe
|
1
