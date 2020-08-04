Governor adds Rhode Island to Travel Advisory List; Delaware and Washington, D.C. are removed

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that an additional state meets the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added state is Rhode Island. Delaware and Washington, D.C. have been removed.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

“Our progress in New York is even better than we expected, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers. Our numbers continue to decline steadily, and for the third straight day in a row, there were no reported deaths in New York City,” Governor Cuomo said. But we must protect that progress, which is why today we are adding another state to our travel advisory. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago – and surging infection rates across the country threaten to bring us back there – so we must all remain vigilant.”

 The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico 
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Delaware and Washington, D.C. have been removed from the travel advisory. Individuals in quarantine after traveling from a state that has been removed from the advisory should continue to quarantine for the full 14 days.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 568 (+32)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 85
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 139 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 69 (+7)
  • Total Discharges – 73,326 (+47)
  • Deaths – 3
  • Total Deaths – 25,175

 Of the 70,993 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 746, or 1.05 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Capital Region

1.0%

0.9%

1.1%

Central New York

0.8%

0.7%

0.7%

Finger Lakes

0.7%

0.8%

1.1%

Long Island

1.0%

1.3%

1.3%

Mid-Hudson

0.8%

0.9%

1.0%

Mohawk Valley

0.7%

1.0%

1.7%

New York City

1.0%

1.0%

1.0%

North Country

0.4%

0.0%

0.6%

Southern Tier

0.5%

0.9%

0.9%

Western New York

0.7%

2.2%

1.1%

 

The Governor also confirmed 746 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 417,589 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 417,589 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,543

12

Allegany

75

0

Broome

1,078

14

Cattaraugus

164

2

Cayuga

150

2

Chautauqua

241

7

Chemung

163

0

Chenango

212

1

Clinton

127

0

Columbia

529

6

Cortland

93

1

Delaware

104

0

Dutchess

4,557

14

Erie

8,667

41

Essex

55

0

Franklin

50

0

Fulton

285

0

Genesee

273

0

Greene

289

0

Hamilton

7

0

Herkimer

262

16

Jefferson

139

5

Lewis

37

2

Livingston

170

3

Madison

405

4

Monroe

4,821

31

Montgomery

160

0

Nassau

43,436

56

Niagara

1,458

9

NYC

226,280

316

Oneida

2,103

13

Onondaga

3,515

25

Ontario

352

1

Orange

11,105

9

Orleans

295

0

Oswego

249

1

Otsego

115

1

Putnam

1,437

4

Rensselaer

748

8

Rockland

13,893

8

Saratoga

739

6

Schenectady

1,041

4

Schoharie

68

0

Schuyler

22

0

Seneca

86

0

St. Lawrence

262

0

Steuben

294

2

Suffolk

43,468

73

Sullivan

1,484

1

Tioga

191

1

Tompkins

230

0

Ulster

2,039

8

Warren

302

2

Washington

255

0

Wayne

248

1

Westchester

36,049

35

Wyoming

113

0

Yates

56

1

 

Yesterday, there were 3 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,175. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Erie

1

Herkimer

1

Monroe

1
*