What’s Happening for the week of August 2, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

AUGUST 3

Legendary Myths of Science starring the Dirtmeister. 7 p.m., Spencer Library, Spencer. This will be a virtual program of fun science. Contact the library at 589-4496 or check their Facebook page for information on how to sign in.

The Cady Library in Nichols, N.Y. is open back to our full hours.

AUGUST 4

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 6

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel and Right to Know Meeting, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego

Free Community Meal, takeout only, Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Community Pavilion at Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. For more information, visit candorfarmersmarket.org.

Tioga Strong Families Presents Resilience Drive-In Film Showing and Discussions: A Community Drive-In (outdoor) film showing of the film Resilience: The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope, 8:30 to 10 p.m., Abide In The Vine, 1277 Taylor Rd. in Owego. The film will start at dusk. Refreshments and informational packets will be provided to all participants. The film will be followed by two optional zoom discussions on Friday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 10 at 5:30 p/m.

AUGUST 7

Fish Fry – Takeout only, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Advance orders begin at 3:30 p.m. by calling 539-7545.

AUGUST 8

NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna chapter Annual “Spring” AMBA Wellness Blood program, 6 to 10 a.m., Owego VFW Post 1371 – 207 Main St., Owego. Last day to register is Aug. 6. Appointments must be made at 1-800-234-8888. The cost is $7 to NYS Women Inc. and $41 to Quest Diagnostics for the basic panel; there is an additional fee for Vitamin D, TSH, Prostate, Colon and A1C. Make checks payable to Quest Diagnostics, cash or checks to NYS Women Inc.

AUGUST 8 and 9

Open Fishing Tournament for Channel Catfish, 7 a.m. Saturday to noon Sunday, Tournament boundaries are anywhere on the Susquehanna River in Tioga County, N.Y., Broome County, N.Y., Bradford County, Pa., and Susquehanna County Pa. Adult fee is $25, and $10 for age’s under 16. All entries must be pre registered. Contact susqca@gmail.com or text or call (607) 353-1340.

AUGUST 10

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., 3586 E. River Rd., NIchols.

AUGUST 11

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety and Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Eighth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2020, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 13

Free Community Meal, Takeout only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Community Pavilion at Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. For more information, visit candorfarmersmarket.org.

AUGUST 14

Second Annual Anna Belle Brewer Ice Cream Social with Rick Pedro on Piano, 6 to 8 p.m., Boulevard United Methodist Church, corner of Floral Avenue and Grand Boulevard, Binghamton. Parking lot is on Floral Avenue across from the Kwik-Fill. Donations accepted.

AUGUST 15

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 20

Free Community Meal, takeout only, Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 27

Free Community Meal, Takeout only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

SEPTEMBER 18

Antique Show, noon to 5 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187. Free admission. Call (607) 426-6276 for more information.