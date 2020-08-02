Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

These two gorgeous 5-month-old Main Coon kittens are looking for a loving home. Both are female and they have been fixed and are up to date on their shots. They are bonded sisters that sleep together and play together and the owner would prefer to adopt them together.

They are friendly and affectionate and purr happily when you pet them. I am posting for a friend who is trying to find a loving home for them. If you are interested in checking them out, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 or (607) 658-6957.

If you would like to donate to help Maddie’s Meadows take care of the many kitties that live here, you could send a donation to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

Or if you prefer, you can donate food or supplies. Please call me at (607) 768-6575 for more information about what our needs are. Your help is greatly appreciated.