Tioga County residents invited to participate in Tioga Tells survey

Tioga Tells, a quality of life project, invites Tioga County residents to complete an online survey to assess community related needs that have resulted from the COVID-19 crisis. A link to the online survey can be found on the Tioga Opportunities, Inc. website, www.tiogaopp.org, or at www.surveymonkey.com/r/HSZ2SL9.

Tioga Tells was formed in 2018 after county leadership recognized that existing data did not tell the full story of everyday life for all Tioga County residents. Tioga Opportunities, Inc., The Rural Health Network of SCNY, and Tioga County Public Health formed a partnership to lead a countywide quality of life assessment. The assessment detailed excerpts from Tioga County residents and outlined strengths and challenges perceived to impact residents’ quality of life.

Now in its second year, Tioga Tells seeks to use recognized community strengths to address challenges, bridge diverse communities together, and continue to enhance the overall quality of life for residents of Tioga County.

For more information, contact Catherine Faruolo, Tioga Tells AmeriCorps Vista Leader, at cfaruolo@tiogaopp.org.