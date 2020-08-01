Tioga Career Center offers unemployment support

The Tioga Career Center, located in the Health and Human Services Building on Route 38 in Owego, is back in the office and reminding residents that they are open for business.

Although Tioga County’s unemployment rate is holding steady at approximately 10 percent, the outlook on jobs is promising as businesses slowly open.

The pandemic had a severe economic impact locally, and around the nation and world as businesses shut down and unemployment claims began rolling in.

For the Tioga Career Center, they have been working from home since mid-March, and returned to an office setting in May, according to Sheri McCall, manager at the center.

McCall explained that regular unemployment runs for 26 weeks, and then 13 weeks of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) kicks in as regular benefits end. Benefits were then extended for an additional 20 weeks, offering assistance through the end of the year.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, approved through the CARES Act, is set to expire on Sunday. This benefit added an additional $600 to unemployment claims, to include those that are self-employed. For the self employed not eligible for traditional unemployment, a benefit of $182 will continue for 46 weeks.

“This was for people that didn’t qualify for unemployment, like hairdressers and small contractors,” said McCall.

For those eligible for regular unemployment, the maximum rate is $504, and with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the weekly rate was $1,104 a week.

The Tioga Career Center offers more than assistance with unemployment; they offer help with obtaining a GED, literacy, and much more.

And although some employees continue to work from home, McCall stated, “We’re back up, and we’re here for you.”

To reach their office, you can call (607) 687-8504.