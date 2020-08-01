Tioga County students receive Bassett Foundation support

The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation has announced its 2020 education awards to graduating seniors in Tioga County schools.

At Tioga Central High School, The Eudora and Fred Shuler Family Scholarship recipient is Brianna Stoughton.

At Candor Central High School, The Roger Westgate Family Creative Arts Scholarship recipient is Erin Bruttomesso.

At Newark Valley High School, The Halliday-Eaton Family STEM Scholarship recipient is Marissa Berghorn.

At Owego Free Academy, The Robert Van Rensselaer Bassett Scholarship recipients are Ethan McFarland and Brandon Lavo.

The Harriett and Charles Hibberd Bassett Scholarship recipients are Grace Riddleberger and Bianca DeVita.

The David P. Beere Family Scholarship recipients are James Morton and Emmalyn Saddlemire.

The Robert Merwin Family Fine Arts Scholarship recipient is Mariah Hogg.

The Colleen and David Dewey-Wright Theatre Arts Scholarship recipient is Ashleigh Allen.

The Louise and Robert Woodburn Family Scholarship recipient is Lillie Carrigan-Bauer.

In addition Catholic Social Services, Tioga County has been awarded a youth volunteer grant to support its Newark Valley Youth Engaged In Service Program for the coming school year.

In a press release, Robert Bassett, from The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes to these outstanding young leaders as they pursue great adventures in higher education and life. Special thanks to Bassett Youth Foundation Board members Kat Curatolo, Colleen Dewey-Wright, Melissa Tourtellotte and Patti Halliday and all the wonderful school counselors whose kind and capable service made the 26th year of Bassett Youth Foundation Scholarships possible.”