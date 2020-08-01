Farmers’ Market coupons available for older adults

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is underway. This program puts coupons that can be used at area Farmers’ Markets into the hands of low-income older adults, helping them to maintain or improve their nutritional health.

If you are 60 years of age or older and have a monthly income of $1,968 or less for a one-person household (or $2,658 or less for a two-person household), you qualify for a booklet of coupons worth $20. Each eligible individual in a household can receive a booklet of coupons. This year, each person receiving a coupon booklet will also receive a reusable facemask.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupon booklets will be available at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Booklets will be available on a first come, first served basis.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupon booklets are available to be mailed directly to your home. For more information on this new option, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.