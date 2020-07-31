Dove Selected for the 2020 All National Modern Band Ensemble

Jacob Dove, a senior at Owego Free Academy (OFA), has been selected to play trombone with the 2020 All National Modern Band Honor Ensemble, sponsored by the National Association for Music Education. The 2020 All National Honor Ensembles are scheduled to come together during the National Music Education Annual Conference in Orlando, Fla. from Nov. 5- 8, 2020. Rehearsals will take place Nov. 5 through Nov. 7, including master classes and informational sessions about music careers for all participating students with final concerts on Nov. 7 and 8.

Selection to an All-National Ensemble is the highest honor for a high school musician to attain. The All-National Honor Ensembles consist of a concert band, symphony orchestra, mixed choir, modern band, and jazz ensemble. Students competed against top students throughout the country for a spot in these national honor ensembles. Thousands of students performed auditions across the entire state this spring and then a panel of judges ranked the students and began the process of filling the ensembles with students from each participating state across the country.

Jacob plays trombone with the OFA Senior High School Band, the High School Jazz Band, the Binghamton Youth Symphony Orchestra, the Broome-Tioga County Teen Jazz project, and Making The Band (MTB) – a high school pop band. In addition to trombone, Jacob plays cello, piano and organ, and he also sings tenor in the OFA Chorus and with the OFA Chambers Singers.

Jacob attributes his acceptance for All Nationals to participation in the strong music program at OFA and would like to thank Lindsey Williams who started him on the trombone in 4th grade and then continued to be his band teacher in middle school and high school.

“Mrs. Williams pushes me to be my best and helps me to set and meet my goals,” said Dove.

Jacob is grateful to have so many varied musical opportunities at OFA with Lindsey Williams, band; and Megan Burrell, chorus; and in the surrounding area with Barry Peters, conductor of the Binghamton Youth Symphony; Tony Alduino and Dan Miller, conductors of the Broome-Tioga County Teen Jazz Project; Chris Mann, trombone teacher; Robin Linaberry, trombone teacher; Ruth Fisher, cello teacher; Dave Jackson, piano / organ teacher; and Jordan Schriener, voice teacher.