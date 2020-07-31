P.E.O. Chapter elects new officers

P.E.O. Chapter B of Newark Valley met on March 7, just before New York State shut down. They noted they were happy they were able to have that last in-person meeting.

New officers were elected and installed for the 2020-21 year. From left to right: Mary Ellen Odom, Guard; Mary Ellen Grant, Chaplain; Ellen Snapp, President; Tracy Keener, Vice President; Sherrill Ward, Recording Secretary; Pattie Engbith, Corresponding Secretary; missing from the photo is Glenda Clark, Treasurer.

Following the shutdown in March, we continue to meet informally via Zoom to keep all our members safe. While limited in opportunities to gather together we are still active in supporting women’s educational goals. Chapter B, Newark Valley is a member of a larger international organization called P.E.O. There are many local chapters across New York State, the United States and Canada. In this region, there are nine local chapters.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; assist in the education of women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. Our sisterhood proudly makes a difference in women’s lives with six philanthropies that include ownership of a college, Cottey College, and five projects that provide higher educational assistance in the forms of loans, grants and scholarships.

Chapter B, Newark Valley, also awards a small grant to a graduating senior girl to assist as she goes on to higher education. We keep in contact with the award winners as they transition to college or technical school. We are also active in our communities as we support local food pantries, visit shut-ins, and assist women in need of help and encouragement.