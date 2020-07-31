Tioga State Bank’s TSB Foundation donates to Southern Tier Independence Center

Tioga State Bank‘s TSB Foundation recently presented the Southern Tier Independence Center of Binghamton with a check for $5,500, culminating a successful “Goals for Charity” campaign with the Binghamton Devils hockey team, in which the bank donated $50 per goal scored by the B-Devils.

According to Tioga State Bank President and CEO Robert Fisher, “The Goals for Charity program is a natural for the TSB Foundation to support. We are all about care for the community, and so are the Binghamton Devils and the Southern Tier Independence Center.”

STIC is a community-based advocacy and service organization for children and adults with all types of disabilities.

The pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 B-Devils hockey season still saw a record number of goals produced by the home team Devils. In 32 games played at home, the B-Devils scored 110 goals, which made the total $5,500 donated by TSB to STIC.

Tioga State Bank provides financial services to the Southern Tier of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania with 11 offices in Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Tompkins counties. Visit www.tiogabank.com or call 1-888-303-4872 to learn more.