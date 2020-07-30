Annual Rieger Regatta planned for Saturday

Most activities for the summer have been cancelled, but not the annual rafting event on the Susquehanna.

On Aug. 1, the 10th Annual Rieger Regatta will push off from the launch at Hickories Park in Owego at 9:30 a.m. for a 13-mile trek down the river, ending in Nichols, N.Y.

The organizer, Jeffrey Rieg, suffered from a stroke in December, and is even more determined to continue this annual event.

“I believe you have to live life to the fullest and not live in fear,” said Rieg in an email about his stroke, and his decision to move forward with the annual event held on the Susquehanna River.

Rieg reminds participants to bring life jackets, as safety is important. He also noted that everything that floats – from coolers to kayaks to rafts and canoes are welcome at the event.

“We are a big rafting family, and it is important to look out for each other while on the water,” added Rieg.

For more information, visit the Rieger Regatta page on Facebook.