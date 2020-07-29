COVID death reported in Tioga County

In today’s COVID-19 update, Tioga County’s Legislative Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey, reported another resident of Tioga County has died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 25, to date.

In a statement, Chairwoman Sauerbrey wrote, “It is with great sorrow to report the death of another Tioga County resident. This individual was not associated with a nursing home and was hospitalized at the time of passing.”

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported that the county continues to see an increase of individuals being quarantined related to travel and healthcare exposures. In conjunction with the Tioga County Public Health Director, Chairwoman Sauerbrey strongly encourages the public to be diligent about attending mass gatherings, wearing masks, and monitoring themselves for symptoms.

Individuals who are concerned should get tested, she noted.

“We understand the importance of people returning to work, keeping our local economy booming, but in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus it is vital for everyone to take responsibility today, so that our tomorrow is better,” Chairwoman Sauerbrey wrote.

As of today, July 29, 2020, there are 16 active cases, 142 in mandatory quarantine, 150 are recovered, 25 deaths, and 191 confirmed cases to date.

For further information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Find Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Find Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.