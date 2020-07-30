Tioga County Deed Transfers

On July 16, 2020, property located at 191 Crumbtown Rd., Town of Spencer, from Waltraud Kruse By Atty. in Fact, Owen Kruse As Atty. in Fact, to Robert Quinn and Chyloe Wright for $133,900.

On July 17, 2020, property located at 1875 Rt. 38B, Town of Newark Valley, from Helen Balzer to Gregory and Jennifer Carrier for $40,000.

On July 17, 2020, property located at 4 Courtly Circle, Town of Owego, from Antoinette Schaffer By Atty. In Fact, Hal Schaffer By Atty. In Fact to Enrique Vergani for $85,000.

On July 17, 2020, property located 2457 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Matthew Liberty to Kathleen Sheehy and Kathleen Kuklish for $160,000.

On July 17, 2020, property located at Phillips Road, Town of Berkshire, from Edwin Stark to Nathaniel Greenspun for $19,000.

On July 17, 2020, property located at 28 Iris Dr., Town of Owego, from Stacy Burt to Erik Lewis for $135,450.

On July 20, 2020, property located at 42 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Tony and Stacy Santalucia to Christopher Bentley for $169,000.

On July 22, 2020, property located at 387 Front St., Village of Owego, from David Oliver and Mary Flebotte to John Hanusek and Rebecca Hickey for $164,800.

On July 22, 2020, property located at 373 Hartwell Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Linda Crumb to Michael and Chelsea Bobal for $260,000.