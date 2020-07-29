Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hello there, Oreo here. I came to Maddie’s Meadows 4-1/2 years ago with a bunch of other feral cats. I was 5-months old and cute as a button because I have shorter legs (probably means a have some Munchkin in me), but they tell me I was a handful.

They were trying to catch me one day when I was about two years old and put me in a carrier. All of the other cats had been caught but me. That is because I am extraordinary at being elusive.

Around and around the house we went, me being chased by Nancy; then she brought in reinforcements and I was being chased by two people. They finally had me cornered on the upstairs porch in front of a screened in window.

I knew my time being free was short until I pushed out the screen and jumped from the upstairs window! A tree growing close to the house broke my fall and I landed without being injured.

I am now free outdoors! Nancy tried and tried to catch me but I was all over the place and she couldn’t. I was running free for five months. It was awesome. She was leaving food on her porch for me and I didn’t have to worry about a thing. However, another cat came on the scene and started to fight me for the food she was leaving. That wasn’t much fun. Nancy put out a trap to catch one of us with delicious smelling food.

Well of course, I walked right into that trap because I was hungry. The next thing you know I’m back inside the house in a cage. She also caught the other cat, One Eye was his name, and he was here too.

After about a day Nancy came over to my cage and let me out. I of course forgave her and let her know there were no hard feelings. I gave her a couple of head butts and declared game over!

One Eye and I became friends because there was enough food for everybody. I don’t try to get out anymore. Life is good here.

If you want to donate to help take care of us, just send your checks to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.