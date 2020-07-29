Cellar Restaurant to host grand re-opening of their new ‘Cellar Deli & Bar’

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce announced that a grand re-opening of “The Cellar Deli & Bar” is set for Thursday, July 30, at 10:45 a.m. at their 196 Front St. location in Owego. Social distancing be implemented and wear facemasks will be required.

The Cellar Restaurant is one of the oldest restaurants in the Village of Owego, and has been operating since 1982. In 2006, and after the flood, The Cellar moved to the street level.

Offering nostalgic sandwiches from the historic “Old” Cellar Menu, and with the blessings of Pat Hansen, the new Cellar Deli & Bar will feature a few sandwiches from the iconic River Rose Café’.

Lunch will feature Bob Layman’s smoked meats, by the sandwich or by the pound. You can visit The Cellar Restaurant online at thecellarrestaurant.net/ or by calling (607) 687-2016.