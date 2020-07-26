What’s Happening for the week of July 26, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JULY 28

Legendary Myths of Schience starring the Dirtmeister. 7 p.m., Candor Free Library, Candor. This will be a virtual program of fun science. Contact the library at 659-7258 or check their Facebook page for information on how to sign in.

JULY 29

Sayre Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Ain’t Misbehaving on the Howard Elmer Park Bandstand.

Free Online Facebook Set Up Basics, 3 p.m. To participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the listed time.

Legendary Myths of Schience starring the Dirtmeister. 10 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Owego. This will be a virtual program of fun science. Contact the library at 687-3250 or check their Facebook page for information on how to sign in.

Legendary Myths of Schience starring the Dirtmeister. 6 p.m., Waverly Free Library, Waverly. This will be a virtual program of fun science. Contact the library at 565-4496 or check their Facebook page for information on how to sign in.

JULY 30

Free Community Meal – Takeout only, Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Community Pavilion at Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. For more information, visit candorfarmersmarket.org.

JULY 31

Community Outdoor Movie Evening, 7 p.m., Nichols Baptist Church, 90 Roki Blvd., Nichols. View movie from car or bring lawn chairs, blankets, and refreshments. Social distancing may apply. For movie selections or more information, call (607) 414-1021.

AUGUST 1

The Tillers and Toilers Garden Club of Newark Valley will present a self-guided Tour of Seven Home Gardens, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting on the Village Green. Raffle tickets, refreshments at the gardens, and a bake sale. Follow the yellow balloons.

AUGUST 3

Legendary Myths of Schience starring the Dirtmeister. 7 p.m., Spencer Library, Spencer. This will be a virtual program of fun science. Contact the library at 589-4496 or check their Facebook page for information on how to sign in.

AUGUST 4

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 6

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel and Right to Know Meeting, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego

Free Community Meal, takeout only, Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Community Pavilion at Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. For more information, visit candorfarmersmarket.org.

AUGUST 7

Fish Fry – Takeout only, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Advance orders begin at 3:30 p.m. by calling 539-7545.

AUGUST 8

NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna chapter Annual “Spring” AMBA Wellness Blood program, 6 to 10 a.m., Owego VFW Post 1371 – 207 Main St., Owego. Last day to register is Aug. 6. Appointments must be made at 1-800-234-8888. The cost is $7 to NYS Women Inc. and $41 to Quest Diagnostics for the basic panel; there is an additional fee for Vitamin D, TSH, Prostate, Colon and A1C. Make checks payable to Quest Diagnostics, cash or checks to NYS Women Inc.

AUGUST 10

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., 3586 E. River Rd., NIchols.

AUGUST 11

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety and Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Eighth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2020, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 13

Free Community Meal, Takeout only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Community Pavilion at Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. For more information, visit candorfarmersmarket.org.

AUGUST 14

Second Annual AnnaBelle Brewer Ice Cream Social with Rick Pedro on Piano, 6 to 8 p.m., Boulevard United Methodist Church, corner of Floral Avenue and Grand Boulevard, Binghamton. Parking lot is on Floral Avenue across from the Kwik-Fill. Donations accepted.

AUGUST 15

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 20

Free Community Meal, Takeout only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 27

Free Community Meal, Takeout only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

SEPTEMBER 18

Antique Show, noon to 5 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187. Free admission. Call (607) 426-6276 for more information.