Lions Camp Badger provides Camp at Home in 2020

When we think of summer, our minds conjure up images of cookouts, parties, swimming, and enjoying the great outdoors. The necessary restrictions on these activities have made 2020 a year unlike any other. Sadly, one of the things that had to be cancelled this summer was Lions Camp Badger’s overnight camp for kids and adults with disabilities.

Lions Camp Badger is located in Spencer, and offers a wide range of programs that are typically enjoyed by many people from our area and across the state.

Since the campers could not come to camp this year, the staff and volunteers from Lions Camp Badger decided to bring camp to them! Thanks to many generous donors, Lions Camp Badger’s “Camp In A Box 2020” was offered free of charge to all 96 registered campers from the past two years.

The box included a wide range of activities, including the fixings to make s’mores, tie dying, several crafts, games and books, a surprise gift, and a camp t-shirt.

All in all, over 1,500 activities were assembled to include in the boxes. Added to that were greetings and tutorials from staff, and pre-recorded performances from many who took the time to create something special and fun.

The activities in the box were organized to simulate seven days of camp, and they were delivered to campers in early July.

In a press release, a spokesperson for the camp wrote, “A special thanks goes out to our many individual and corporate donors, several Lions Clubs and the Tioga Youth Bureau for their financial support in order to make this happen.”

Lions Camp Badger appreciates the efforts of Susquehanna Printers, Greg Neff, Inner Limelight Theater, Twilight Alpacas, Corning Lions Club, Candor Girl Scouts, Waverly Library, and Tioga-Nichols Lions Club for donating time and talents to make Camp in a Box 2020 so successful.