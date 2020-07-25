Harvest Share tables are a great way to share your garden bounty

A few years ago, the first two Harvest Share tables were built and set out in Tioga County. They have been such a great success, that two more have been added.

What are Harvest Share tables? They are a way for gardeners with extra produce from their gardens to share with folks who could use some fresh, healthy food.

Got extra squash? Leave it on one of the tables. Need some vegetables? Take what you need.

There is no income restriction to taking the vegetables – think of it as a way to share your bounty in a neighborly way. No need to wait for a pantry to open, the vegetables are available 24/7.

The original Harvest Share tables are located at Tioga Rural Ministry, located at 143 North Ave. in Owego, and at the Lions Club community garden at the Inspire building, located at 57 E. Tioga St. in Spencer.

The new Harvest Share tables are located at CommonGround Christian Community Center, located at 28 W. Main St. in Owego, and the Northern Tioga Center for Family Health located at 13293 State Route 38 in Richford.

The CommonGround share table was built by Audra McFarland as part of her Girl Scout Gold project, and with assistance from her uncle, Ken Birdsall.

The Facebook page for CommonGround says this in its post on the placing of the share table, “Audra chose CommonGround to do her Girl Scout Garden Gold Project, which included a community harvest share table. Audra got a donation from Home Central for the materials and Audra’s uncle, Ken Birdsall, beautifully executed the design.

The table is offered as a place for the community to share its abundance. As Audra and her team harvest the CommonGround beds, the produce will be placed on the table for any and all to enjoy.”

So calling all gardeners! Place your extra produce on the Harvest Share tables and help feed others in your community.