State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Tioga County

On July 24, 2020 at approximately 4:04 p.m., the New York State Police, Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies and an officer from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded to report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Chamberlain Road in the town of Newark Valley.

A male at the residence reportedly fired at least one shot prior to the arrival of police.

According to police, they verbally engaged the suspect, who failed to comply with orders to drop a shotgun. The suspect then approached the officers, while pointing the shotgun in their direction and was subsequently shot by a member of the New York State Police.

The male was transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center by Maine Emergency Squad where he is in serious condition.

The incident is currently under investigation.