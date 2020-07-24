Take a local garden tour drive! 

The Newark Valley Garden Club celebrates 20 years in 2020. The club invites the public to experience a Garden Tour on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The club, which sports the name “Tillers and Toilers,” is hosting a seven-stop self-guided garden tour throughout Newark Valley and Berkshire.

If you have driven by the Village Green in Newark Valley or attended any public events in the village, you’ve most likely noticed some of the outstanding work accomplished by the Tillers and Toilers.

The Tillers and Toilers take care of the Village Green, which includes the charming and attractive flower arrangements that surround the gazebo and clock tower, and also floral landscapes around the nearby library. Among other efforts, they care for the butterfly garden off of Whig Street.

Unfortunately, and due to COVID-19, a number of events in Newark Valley have been canceled this year, including the Tillers and Toilers annual fundraiser.

Instead, the group welcomes guests to the picturesque villages of Newark Valley and Berkshire for a car tour featuring several gardens. The event keeps to the forefront small group gatherings, and requires mask wearing and social distancing protocol.

Tickets for the event are $10 and will be sold from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Village Green gazebo. Guests will be given a brochure outlining the drive and accompanying stops. The stops will be marked by festive yellow balloons.

Also on hand will be a bake sale and raffle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Village Green. The raffle drawing is planned for 3 p.m., and winners need not be present to win.

Proceeds benefit the garden club.

Mary Ellen Odom, a Tiller and Toiler for two decades, is thrilled to be a part of the event.

She explained, “Every garden featured is different,” with some featuring wildflowers, water gardens and ponds.

Along the route, an antique store will be open, and an antique dollhouse will be on display. Refreshments will be provided at various stops.

“We hope people will get ideas for their own gardens and get excited about gardening,” Odom said, adding, “And master gardeners will be available to answer questions.”

The Tillers and Toilers hope that the garden tour will allow guests a way to get out to appreciate the local community, and with social distancing in mind.

To inquire about the event, call Mary Ellen Odom at (607) 657-8171. New members are welcome.