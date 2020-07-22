Tioga County Deed Transfers

On July 9, 2020, property located at 115 Reservoir Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Sally Murray to Darrell Isham for $23,000.

On July 9, 2020, property located at 27 Main St., Village of Candor, from William Robinson to David and Candy Ross for $30,000.

On July 10, 2020, property located at 408 Honeypot Rd., Town of Candor, from Ryan Clark to Laura Droleski for $93,820.

On July 10, 2020, property located at 18 Dover Dr., Town of Owego, from Miroslaw Herzog to Beth Scoville for $246,000.

On July 10, 2020, property located at West Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Steven Gorney to WDR Enterprises LLC for $500.

On July 10, 2020, property located at 119 Montrose Tpke., Village of Owego, from Susan Nicholson to James Mead for $40,000.

On July 13, 2020, property located at 38 Candor Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Tammy Thomas to Ricky and Elizabeth Predmore Jr. for $169,841.

On July 13, 2020, property located at 6 Beth Place, Town of Owego, from Kathy Roma to John Clark Jr. for $123,404.

On July 14, 2020, property located at Tilbury Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from David and Jill Hellenthal to Matthew Neely for $21,000.

On July 14, 2020, property located at Anderson Hill Road, Town of Richford, from Daniel Oliver to Christopher Gibbons for $9,500.

On July 15, 2020, property located at 136 McMaster St., Village of Owego, from Maria Swinarski to James Conlin for $77,000.

On July 15, 2020, property located at Hanna Road, Tioga, from Robert and Beverly Root to Timothy McCloskey for $10,000.

On July 16, 2020, property located at 206 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, from Tina Slavik to Jeremy and Meredith Gallaro for $129,680.