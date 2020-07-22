Local group distributes quilts to veterans

Last week, the Valley Quilters met in Newark Valley, N.Y. for a presentation by Danielle Ingram, retired Air Force trauma nurse, and to distribute the remaining veterans’ quilts created by members. According to the group, the design is a civil war pattern, and member Lin Loomis made the kits for assembly.

On Wednesday, July 8, Ingram presented to the small group that gathered in the Post Office Building in Newark Valley, and then planned to take the remaining quilts for distribution to veterans.

Ingram, who is now retired from the Air Force, worked as a trauma nurse in Iraq, and deployed five times. She also dealt with search and rescue during her deployments. Ingram also worked with the Dogs of War and took care of the trained dogs.

Ingram further worked with animals and wildlife when she was in Cuba. Saving endangered turtles was the beginning of a transition to working with animals as well.

She also told guests about the Veterans Tear, a pendant on sale at Van Horn Jewelers in Owego until September.

“It costs $5,000 to train a dog for veterans, and we already donated $2,000,” said Ingram.

As for the quilts, they will be distributed to homeless veterans, as well as to veterans with homes that could use some comfort.

“Those that don’t go to the clubs or the Legion,” said Ingram of the veterans targeted for the quilts.

She also talked about Korean War Veterans, and how they have been neglected in their recognition.

“The Korean War wasn’t recognized as a war until after 1970,” added Ingram.

The quilts started out as part of the “Home of the Brave Quilt Project,” which is a national effort that ceased about two years ago. For the Valley group, they were just finishing up their projects after the “Home of the Brave Quilt Project” ended, and needed to find recipients.

This is where Danielle Ingram joined in, ensuring that the quilts will go to veterans that are currently hard to reach.

One example is a quilt that made it to Rochester, N.Y. last weekend, and to Korean War Veteran Earl Voelkl, who is in lockdown at his senior residential community because of positive COVID cases prevalent within the facility.

Often wearing a hat that signifies his Korean War service and taking advantage of veteran discounts at area casinos, to include Tioga Downs when they are open, is the extent of Earl’s recognition.

Smiling with pride, he felt honored to receive the quilt last weekend, and couldn’t believe that all of the crafters that put their energy into the quilt were thinking of him; each section signed by individuals that contributed to the making of the quilt.

And the quilts have been a sign of caring and comfort for years, with the initial project formed in 2004 in Southern California. Each quilt is composed of 15 blocks. Once delivered, the quilt’s recipient sends a thank you card back to the group, where they are placed in a scrapbook.

The entire book has approximately 50 in it,” said Patti Cawley, member of the group, adding, “These women in this group were amazing.”

Over in Iraq, Ingram shared, they would offer the quilts to injured soldiers when they were put on stretchers and loaded onto the planes, a testament to the comfort the quilts provide.

As for the quilting group, they gather at 10 a.m. every Wednesday morning, and they are continuing with quilts for foster care and will begin leaning towards other patriotic groups, like “Quilts of Valor.”

“We’re not done with our veterans,” said member Cawley.