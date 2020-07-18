‘Pick Your Own’ farms are ready to ensure a safe, fun, healthy experience

The berries are ripening on the bushes and the farmers are hard at work getting ready for the blueberry and raspberry “Pick Your Own” season. While the berries will be as sweet and tasty as years’ past, there will be some differences in the “Pick Your Own” experience this year due to the pandemic.

Each farm is working on their safety plan, so check with the farm’s website or social media for details on picking, their picking hours, and payment options. Some farms will ask you to bring your own picking buckets, while others will provide buckets. Plan on bringing your own water or beverage, and know that the farms will likely limit alternative on-farm activities like picnics. Some farms are having folks do their picking by appointment only.

Of course, if you or someone in your group is not feeling well, please do not go out to the farm. Expect to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth and respect social distancing guidelines.

It is expected that demand for “Pick Your Own” farms will be very high, so plan your excursion appropriately, you don’t want to miss out on this year’s berries!