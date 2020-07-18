Tioga United Way is seeking Board Members 

The Tioga United Way has seats around their table for new Board Members. Are you dedicated and committed to your community? Are you able to lead and influence others positively? Do you love organizing and participating in fundraisers?

If so, Tioga United Way would like you for their board.

In a press release, Meredith Sagor, United Way executive director, stated, “We want you! Our mission is to provide hope and opportunity for our community.”

To learn how you can get involved, you can contact them by calling (607) 687-4028.