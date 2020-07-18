Health Department issues coronavirus notification

The Tioga County Public Health Department has been notified that an individual that ate at the Blue Dolphin Restaurant in Apalachin, N.Y. on July 12 has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say anyone who was at the restaurant on that date between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. is asked to self-quarantine until July 26.

If anyone who was at the Blue Dolphin on July 12 becomes symptomatic of COVID-19, officials urge them to contact their health care provider.

For further information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Find Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Find Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.