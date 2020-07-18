Did you know that you could raise a freezer full of healthy, farm-fresh chicken in about two months, start to finish? Have you been thinking about raising meat chickens?

Learn how to order chicks, start them right, and then raise them so you get plump, delicious chicken for your table during a workshop on July 21, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. via Zoom. The link for the class is https://cornell.zoom.us/j/5722853064?pwd=NE9OT1FBQVJaRmYycDBrVllwbXluUT09.

Join Autumn Lavine, from Maple Creek Poultry Processing, to learn how to raise your own delicious chickens — start to finish in eight weeks!

If you have never used Zoom, please watch this very short video about using this electronic platform – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhTMy8C347U.

The meeting will be recorded for later viewing if you cannot make the live presentation. There is no fee for viewing this presentation.

For more information, you can contact Cornell Cooperative Extension by calling (607) 687-4020.