Tioga County Deed Transfers

On July 6, 2020, property located at 27 Elliott St., Village of Waverly, from John and Susan Para to Thomas Hakes for $112,000.

On July 6, 2020, property located at 68 Stevens Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Amy Soriano to Brent Foster for $46,640.

On July 7, 2020, property located at 309 McFadden Rd., Town of Owego, from Tim Rathbun to Robert and Alyzza Locker for $164,893.

On July 8, 2020, property located at 1356 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Parker Schaffer to Sean and Stephanie Reardon for $215,000.

On July 8, 2020, property located at 383 Front St., Village of Owego, from Marcia Blowney to Wendy and Timothy Deis for $174,900.

On July 8, 2020, property located at 17 Oak Hill Rd. So., Town of Barton, from Steven and Michelle Chaffee to David Hamley and Kristi VanDusen for $118,000.

On July 8, 2020, property located at 8 Woodlawn Ave., Village of Owego, from Stephanie Christ to First Grantee: Shivram Ahmed-Chandrica for $148,294.

On July 8, 2020, property located at 351 Ketchum Rd., Town of Nichols, from Kevin and Kimberly Rymer to Bruce and Kristina Eiklor for $159,000.