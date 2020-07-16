‘Drive By & Drop Off’ food drive taking place in Apalachin

The Apalachin United Methodist Church will be hosting a “Drive By & Drop Off” food drive at their 303 Pennsylvania Ave. location in Apalachin on Thursday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to noon. The food drive will benefit the Park Terrace Food Pantry.

To participate, just drive up (stay in your car with the windows up), follow those directing traffic, pop your trunk, and a volunteer will be there to unload your donations.

Monetary Donations will also be accepted. There will be a drop box available. Checks can be made payable to “Park Terrace Food Pantry,” and will be delivered with the food donations.