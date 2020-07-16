Summer Day Camps open in Owego!

The Tioga County Boys & Girls Club (TCBGC), located at 201 Erie St. in Owego, N.Y., is accepting registrations for their Summer Day Camps program. The Club received the green light to host the popular event.

With limited summer fun activities for youth elsewhere in the area, TCBGC is pleased to be able to offer their summer camp this season. For parents who are concerned due to COVID-19, the Club is committed to providing a fun and safe environment for children who attend.

Camps begin Monday, July 13 and run through Aug. 7.

Featured camps include Soccer, KanJam, Corn Hole, Kickball and Flag Football, just to name a few.

The Day Camps will operate on a “drop-in” basis, so youth do not have to attend every day. The cost is a membership fee of $25.

Camps for youth ages six to 12 run weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. For ages 13 and up, camps are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

Registration, which began July 6, will continue until the maximum numbers of slots are filled.

Dennis Curatolo, TCBGC office manager, suggests that parents call the Club first to check availability before driving to the Club to sign up, although he expects that openings will still be available. For afternoon sessions, Curatolo mentioned that if not enough teens sign up, the Club may consider utilizing the time slot to extend sessions for the younger age group.

Day Camps will be run outdoors on the Club’s athletic fields, and all within a fenced area. Each activity, Curatolo said, will be restricted to groups of 15, and youth will stay with an assigned group at all times.

Tents will be set up outside. A hand-washing station with outdoor sinks will be on the grounds, as will hand sanitizer. Picnic tables will also be utilized for lunch period and snacks.

Inside, TCBGC staff will monitor and sanitize contained areas, with access to the building on a limited basis.

When youth arrive for Day Camps, parents will be required to complete a daily questionnaire and youth will have their temperature taken. Masks and face shields will be required, and the Club will explain how they are to be utilized.

The Tioga County Boys & Girls Club hopes you will consider Summer Day Camps. For questions about the program, contact the Club at (607) 687-0690. To learn more about the Club, visit https://www.tiogabgca.org/.