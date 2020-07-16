Health Department reports several test positive for COVID-19 at recent wedding

Tioga County Public Health has received notice that several individuals that attended a large wedding at Cornerstone at W&W in Apalachin on July 11 have now tested positive for COVID-19. Public Health is advising anyone that attended this wedding to self-quarantine for 14 days until July 25 to avoid further potential spread of the virus.

The wedding party also had their rehearsal dinner at The Cellar Restaurant in Owego on Friday, July 10. Anyone who was at the restaurant that night between 6 and 9 p.m. should self-quarantine for 14 days until Friday, July 24.

Anyone that attended this wedding or who’s at this restaurant on Friday night and who becomes symptomatic should contact their healthcare provider and their local health department.

COVID-19 testing is available at Binghamton University and at the Ithaca Mall. Additional information on the testing sites can be found on the Tioga County Public Health Facebook Page.