Governor announces new regulations for bars and restaurants

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced new regulations for bars and restaurants in New York City to ensure they are complying with state social distancing and face covering orders. As part of the ‘Three Strikes and You’re Closed’ initiative, any establishment that receives three violations will be closed for business. Egregious violations can result in immediate loss of liquor license or closure before a third strike. Additionally, any establishment facing disciplinary charges by the State Liquor Authority will have its name and location posted publicly and updated on a weekly basis. If the state is alerted to similar noncompliance in other regions of the state, these restrictions will be extended to those areas immediately.

The Governor also announced that all restaurants and bars statewide will be subject to new requirements that they must only serve alcohol to people who are ordering and eating food and that all service at bar tops must only be for seated patrons who are socially distanced by six feet or separated by physical barriers. Under current law, only establishments that serve food are permitted to serve alcoholic beverages. Citizens who see violations or are concerned can report complaints, including photos, to the State Liquor Authority at www.sla.ny.gov.

The Governor also announced that a decision will be made on New York City entering phase four by tomorrow, July 17. If New York City is approved to enter phase four on Monday, the state will not allow any additional indoor activity, such as malls and cultural institutions.

The Governor also announced that travel form compliance went up to 92 percent after the state announced fines for failure to complete the form. Earlier this week, the Governor announced out-of- state travelers from the 22 designated states with the highest infection rates must provide local authorities with contact information upon entering New York to help enforce quarantining or they’ll face a fine of up to $2,000 if they don’t supply that information.

“As we continue our science-based phased reopening, the number of hospitalizations and our rate of positive tests remain steady and low,” Governor Cuomo said. “But we need to remember our success fighting this virus is a function of our own actions. Mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing – basic as they may seem – are critical to controlling the spread of this virus. Especially now that we are seeing spikes in cases throughout the country, this is not the time to let up – especially on compliance enforcement. We know the prescription and we know it works – we just need to be smart and do it.”

The Governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 813 (-18)

Patients Newly Admitted – 71 (-23)

Hospital Counties – 31

Number ICU – 165 (+0)

Number ICU with Intubation – 88 (-6)

Total Discharges – 71,867 (+85)

Deaths – 14

Total Deaths – 25,014

Of the 72,685 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 769, or 1.06 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.70% 2.10% 0.80% Central New York 1.30% 1.30% 1.00% Finger Lakes 1.40% 1.20% 0.90% Long Island 2.00% 1.00% 0.90% Mid-Hudson 1.60% 1.40% 1.10% Mohawk Valley 1.60% 1.00% 1.00% New York City 1.40% 1.30% 1.20% North Country 0.50% 0.30% 0.60% Southern Tier 0.80% 1.30% 0.50% Western New York 2.00% 1.60% 1.00%

The Governor also confirmed 769 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 404,775 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 404,775 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,290 10 Allegany 70 1 Broome 861 9 Cattaraugus 142 1 Cayuga 128 0 Chautauqua 191 5 Chemung 151 0 Chenango 178 3 Clinton 111 0 Columbia 489 0 Cortland 63 2 Delaware 92 0 Dutchess 4,357 20 Erie 7,927 36 Essex 51 0 Franklin 38 1 Fulton 266 0 Genesee 254 0 Greene 271 0 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 202 5 Jefferson 102 2 Lewis 32 0 Livingston 153 2 Madison 377 1 Monroe 4,317 36 Montgomery 141 0 Nassau 42,506 44 Niagara 1,364 8 NYC 220,367 385 Oneida 1,868 8 Onondaga 3,225 22 Ontario 317 5 Orange 10,895 17 Orleans 288 0 Oswego 227 1 Otsego 92 1 Putnam 1,385 3 Rensselaer 639 7 Rockland 13,763 20 Saratoga 624 1 Schenectady 896 5 Schoharie 62 0 Schuyler 15 0 Seneca 76 0 St. Lawrence 237 3 Steuben 279 0 Suffolk 42,333 66 Sullivan 1,469 2 Tioga 163 0 Tompkins 198 0 Ulster 1,894 6 Warren 285 1 Washington 250 0 Wayne 223 2 Westchester 35,422 28 Wyoming 103 0 Yates 50 0

Yesterday, there were 14 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,014. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: