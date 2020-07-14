Governor adds four states to travel advisory; Delaware removed from list

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that four additional states meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin. Delaware has been removed.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Yesterday, Governor Cuomo announced a travel enforcement operation will commence today at airports across the state to help ensure travelers are following the state’s quarantine restrictions and to help contain the rates of COVID-19 transmission in New York State.

The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“New Yorkers showed incredible courage and resiliency throughout this pandemic, and nowhere is their work more evident than in the numbers we release every day, including in New York City, once a global hotspot,” Governor Cuomo said in his briefing today.

He added, “However, the success of our efforts depends on citizens’ willingness to comply with state guidance, socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands, and rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress, which is why four new states have been added to New York’s travel advisory.”

“It’s also clear based on contact tracing that many of the new cases in New York are a result of a lack of compliance during the July 4 weekend and illustrate how quickly the virus spreads, with one party, for example, infecting more than a third of attendees,” Governor Cuomo continued. “I cannot be more clear: Look at what’s happening in the rest of the country — if we are not smart, if we don’t wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike. No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant.”

State and local contact tracing efforts found that 35 percent of people who attended a Fourth of July weekend party in Suffolk County – or more than one-third of the entire party – became infected with COVID-19, demonstrating how quickly the virus can spread.

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is below:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 820 (+28)

Patients Newly Admitted – 71 (+11)

Hospital Counties – 31

Number ICU – 167 (-8)

Number ICU with Intubation – 101 (-2)

Total Discharges – 71,692 (+49)

Deaths – 5

Total Deaths – 24,994

Of the 60,045 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 912, or 1.5 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 2.0% 0.9% 1.7% Central New York 1.1% 1.0% 1.3% Finger Lakes 0.8% 1.0% 1.4% Long Island 0.9% 1.5% 2.0% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 0.8% 1.6% Mohawk Valley 0.8% 0.8% 1.6% New York City 1.3% 1.1% 1.4% North Country 0.4% 0.2% 0.5% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.9% 0.8% Western New York 1.0% 1.1% 2.0%

The Governor also confirmed 912 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 403,175 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 403,175 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,247 22 Allegany 68 2 Broome 841 14 Cattaraugus 139 1 Cayuga 127 1 Chautauqua 180 9 Chemung 149 1 Chenango 171 2 Clinton 110 1 Columbia 489 2 Cortland 59 0 Delaware 92 0 Dutchess 4,318 38 Erie 7,833 67 Essex 51 0 Franklin 36 0 Fulton 266 1 Genesee 252 2 Greene 267 1 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 195 2 Jefferson 100 1 Lewis 32 1 Livingston 151 4 Madison 376 1 Monroe 4,247 47 Montgomery 141 8 Nassau 42,423 69 Niagara 1,351 9 NYC 219,616 315 Oneida 1,847 17 Onondaga 3,179 37 Ontario 307 5 Orange 10,850 9 Orleans 288 1 Oswego 225 3 Otsego 90 1 Putnam 1,376 11 Rensselaer 625 8 Rockland 13,733 14 Saratoga 616 6 Schenectady 883 15 Schoharie 62 0 Schuyler 15 0 Seneca 74 0 St. Lawrence 233 2 Steuben 278 2 Suffolk 42,214 102 Sullivan 1,466 1 Tioga 161 0 Tompkins 186 0 Ulster 1,872 10 Warren 280 0 Washington 250 1 Wayne 214 5 Westchester 35,366 39 Wyoming 103 1 Yates 49 1

Yesterday, there were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 24,994. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: