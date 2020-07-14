Jobs available amid ongoing pandemic

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon announced last week that as the Southern Tier continues to reopen there are a growing number of positions available on the Jobs Express website, located at jobs.ny.gov. Currently more than 4,400 jobs are available in a number of different fields from businesses looking to hire immediately.

“The COVID-19 pandemic showed all of us what it means to be ‘NY Tough,’ and just as everyday New Yorkers stepped up to bend the curve of this deadly virus, the DOL is redoubling our efforts to help jumpstart the Empire State’s economy,” Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, adding, “We have moved heaven and earth to get unemployed New Yorkers their money – paying twelve years’ of benefits in a matter of months. Now that businesses are opening back up, we want to help connect every job seeker in New York with the right job opportunity, including by sending over one million proactive recruitment emails. I encourage both businesses in need of workers and New Yorkers in need of a job to take advantage of our Jobs Express website.”

After nine rounds of the Regional Economic Development Council competition, the Southern Tier REDC has received $702.3 million for 764 projects. As the region thoughtfully moves forward, Jobs Express can be a valuable asset for workers looking for jobs and be part of the Southern Tier’s bright future.

The businesses listing the most jobs on the Jobs Express website in the Southern Tier are as follows: United Health Services – 368 jobs, Lockheed Martin – 69 jobs, Roehl Transport – 67 jobs, and Ithaca College – 46 jobs.

And there are scores more of businesses looking to fill hundreds of positions.

The Jobs Express database, located at jobs.ny.gov sorts jobs by region and occupation, and also allows users to search jobs based on zip code and travel distance. It currently lists over 4,400 jobs from businesses looking to hire immediately in the region. The search engine narrows employment fields into more than 20 categories, allowing job seekers to easily view potential openings in the region. Categories include health care, production, sales, architecture and engineering, construction and transportation.

The Department of Labor is also currently helping businesses, at no cost, in the Southern Tier and across the state recruit the skilled workers they need to compete as the region’s economy reopens. Any business looking to register and list jobs at no charge with the Department is encouraged to visit http://labor.ny.gov/hirenow. Department staff are also available to help businesses develop employee handbooks and on-the-job training programs, take advantage of tax credits for hiring specific populations, as well as apprenticeship programs.

To reach the Department’s business services unit, visit https://labor.ny.gov/businessservices/landing.shtm.