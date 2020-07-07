Federal funds available for emergency food and shelter programs

Tioga County, New York has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, and under the emergency food and shelter national board program.

The county was chosen to receive $19,518 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The county was also chosen to receive an additional $ 27,827 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county for the Cares Phase. The Tioga United Way administratively supports the program.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; the Jewish Federations of North America; the Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.

The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board made up of government, emergency, United Way, business, agencies, and other officials will determine how the funds awarded to Tioga County are to be distributed to programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and / or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Emergency Food and Shelter funds were previously administered to Tioga County Rural Ministry; Allied Christians of Tioga, Spencer Van Etten Food Pantry; Tioga Opportunities; and Catholic Charities. These agencies were responsible for providing numerous meals, and in some cases, lodging.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Federal Food and Shelter Program funds should contact Michelle VanDeBogart at the Tioga United Way office by calling (607) 687-4028, or by email to tunitedway3@stny.rr.com.

The deadline for applications to be received is Friday, July 10, 2020, and you can obtain an application by calling the number above or via email.