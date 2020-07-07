Gallery Forty-One announces July Member of the Month

July features the steady hand of Susan Naylor as Gallery Forty-One’s Member of the Month. Susan started painting as a hobby, collecting smooth stones to paint whimsical pictures on them, and then placing the painted stones randomly in the community for others to enjoy. Eventually she became fascinated with the mandala pattern; a geometric pattern originally meant to represent wholeness and the organizational structure of life.

As people saw her stone artwork, they became interested in purchasing her mandala stones, and the more patterns she created, the more her patterns evolved; blending color and design in a way to excite the eye.

Susan’s imagination has broadened beyond stones to include wall art, flowerpots, and more. An acrylic paint and a sealant are used so that her pieces can be displayed outside through the warm months without fading or wearing away.

Come see Susan’s beautifully balanced, swirling mandalas at Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego. Current business hours are Tuesday thru Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gallery41owego, or at www.galleryfortyone.com. You can also call them at (607) 687-2876.