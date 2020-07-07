Readers’ Column for the week of July 5, 2020

ou may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

When attending a meeting, training, or just a get together, make sure you stay 6-feet apart and wear your mask. Just because we’re allowed to get together a little bit does not negate using the mask and maintaining the 6 feet distance requirement. The 6-feet is when it is possible; wearing a mask is required by law – regardless of whether it’s a fire department, a restaurant, a gathering, or a religious ceremony, etc.

~

Not wearing your mask in public is really a sign of weakness. So sad that you don’t have anybody you love that you want to protect. So sorry your life is so bad that you are not willing or able to wear a mask because you’re that weak.

~

I wouldn’t count your blessings so fast for living in New York State under the inept leadership of Governor Cuomo who failed to realize our nursing home deaths caused by his stupid decision to send people back to nursing homes is five times higher than any other state in the nation. Get your facts straight, Cuomo has done nothing for us but made it worse than he is, in love with the power. He needs to be defeated and quickly, and I think this virus is going to be the start of his demise as far as our governor. We need someone who really is concerned about the New York State residents, our taxes, and not making dumb mistakes as he did.

~

Well, I was enjoying a nice afternoon sitting reading my paper with the TV on low, and all of a sudden Cuomo came on. Boy, I grabbed that remote so fast your head would spin. I can’t listen to that man. He talks nonsense; he still will not take responsibility for the nursing home deaths that have been spread throughout New York State. I am so glad he is being investigated. This man must be defeated as our governor. He’s abusing his power right now and he loves every minute of it. And to wear a mask is unconstitutional. I’m out in the public, I see a lot of people not wearing them and I stand behind them. The mask wearing is another Cuomo regulation that is unconstitutional. He abuses his power everyday and the man must be defeated at the polls.

~

I was wondering if anybody could tell me, in Nichols, when are they going to start putting up the Veteran flags. I was told they were going to start putting them up in May and they haven’t done it. I would appreciate it if someone could let me know please.

~

I was sitting on my back porch enjoying my Sunday evening after having a great weekend, I looked up in the sky and saw a bald eagle! I just sat there and watched it, what a beautiful sight. Try to enjoy the beauty in the world other than all this evil stuff that’s going on.

~

A big thank you to all of the business that stayed open during this very scary time by providing a safe and helpful environment. Making sure when picking up food, people staying outside 6 feet apart, wearing masks, all the right things. Thank you so much for being a great part of our little community. We are blessed!

~

In your June 7 column, someone mentioned about being against abortion. My opinion is that abortion shouldn’t even be discussed. It is no one’s business and no one knows what someone goes through to make such a hard decision. I, myself, have never had an abortion and I am a religious person. That’s my feeling on abortion because it is none of my business and so people who complain should mind your own business.

~

Doesn’t take responsibility, cannot balance a budget, does not lower taxes, cannot make important decisions on his own, but yet is quick to find fault in others. That’s a very good way of taking the spotlight off of you. Who am I talking about? Our wonderful Cuomo. New York State is considered a locked down state but at the same time we have one of the highest COVID-19 mortality rates, so go figure. Oh yes, Cuomo does such a great job. We are truly blessed to have him. That’s a wrong choice of words. We are not blessed to have Cuomo and I believe the New Yorkers are seeing we can no longer vote for a democratic governor. I think it’s time to put a republican in that office and hopefully Cuomo will be defeated at the poles next time around. He can sit on the back porch with Hillary and just retire.

~

Burning wood all day and night at your campfire causes smelly air, especially in the morning. Using windows at night for cooling is not possible when the room air smells from your all night unattended campfire. New York DEC requires the campfire be put out before you go to bed.

~

I am so blessed to have left New York State. Governor Fleckless, through his ignorance or arrogance, allowed thousands of healthy people to die in nursing homes. His policies may or may not have saved lives but this we know for sure. He destroyed many thousands of lives by shutting down businesses for too long. People lost businesses, farms, life savings, and much more. My favorite is when he shut down his own corruption investigation committee, The Moreland Commission, when it started investigating Cuomo. Like his father, Cuomo was blessed with the gift to gab, but is morally and ethically a horrible and dangerous human being.

~

Drinking and driving is similar to not wearing a mask around others. You feel fine so you think there is no issue until your action injures or kills another person. Once the unethical behavior has injured or killed, you cannot undo your behavior and what you have done to an innocent victim.

~

The CDC states that it takes up to 14 days for symptoms to emerge. In that time frame an infected person is spreading the disease. COVID19 is two times more contagious than the flu, making it very deadly. A person is most contagious 48 hours, or two days before symptoms develop. It’s like a poisonous gas being released and goes undetected until the chemical detector goes off to warn you something is wrong. A good community member could lessen this pain and suffering greatly by the simple act of wearing a fabric face mask. Please take care of our little community.

~

For the umpteenth time, members of the same household don’t need to wear a mask when they are the only people in the group. You don’t need to wear a mask if you can maintain or exceed the six-foot distance.

~

I recently stopped in my local post office. In their wisdom they made barriers, assuming all facilities had the small older type windows. She was making do by having a plastic barrier hung but with large gaps over her counter. We were discussing our masks and the selfishness of people not wearing their mask to protect her. As I was leaving a man walked in, no mask. For the life of me I cannot understand this kind of selfishness and lack of concern for other people, especially those who provide services you use. Is it really asking you too much to wear a mask during these brief encounters?

~

Some think Boss Cuomo is great. He has, by banning fracking, saved us from becoming a desolate, poverty stricken, and poisoned wasteland like Pennsylvania to our south; he eliminated income inequality by so graciously allowing us to have Tioga Downs Casino Resort; sprinkled fairy dust so local airports with declining traffic will attract more passengers in counties with declining populations; slowed New York’s out migration from a stampede to a race off a sinking ship; ensured New York’s bottom feeders would extort Amazon so as to reverse their decision, and thus saved New Yorker’s from unnecessary traffic; he joined de Blasio and the New York City teachers union in closing the city’s charter schools; in dark of night he changed the name of the Tappan Zee (indigenous people) to his father’s, Mario Cuomo, and was first to drive his sports car over it; on the sly he eliminated kindergarten thru 12th grade public teacher accountability; and by centralizing absolute power with himself, and then unilaterally amending Trump’s COVID-19 guidance to force nursing homes to take in COVID infected seniors, he gave us first place for having the highest COVID death rate, 162 per 100,000. He is by far great, like Atilla the Hun, and can boast many more like achievements.

National Political Viewpoints

At this very moment your president is in court trying to take away the Affordable Care Act, or Obama Care. Right in the middle of a pandemic. This is going on while 120,000 people died, and this fool wants to take away your healthcare too? Trump kills me. By the way, he’s killing you too.

~

The democrats have a secret weapon to destroy the republicans – it’s Donald Trump. God I love Donald Trump. I used to be a republican but the Republican Party has left me, vote Biden.

~

So now we have a ghost running against the best president ever, namely Donald J. Trump. Joe says 120 million people have died from the Wuhan Virus. Joe has never held a real news conference and the Marxist democrats really think Joe will show up for a presidential debate. Are you kidding? Trump will obliterate Biden in a debate. Make a book on that. Even Sasquatch shouts, go Trump!

~

My republican buddies all seem to think the hot weather will kill this virus. Take a look at what’s going on in Arizona. It’s not exactly Alaska.

~

Trump kills me; he’s killing us also.

~

Mexico has their drug cartels; the U.S. has the Antifa and the DLM cartels. They are all anarchists and terrorists as proclaimed by their own leaders. It’s about time the blue state governors and mayors shut down these Marxist funded groups by every means necessary.

~

Stop testing because the COVID numbers in the rest of the U.S. are going up? The president says he wants to stop it because it looks bad. That’s like saying we’re testing for termites and we’re going to stop testing because we are finding termites, and then once the house is completely destroyed and irreparable and has to be plowed over is the same thing as let’s not test if it’s out of sight out of mind. That’s an unrealistic and dangerous action.

~

Trump Jr. would have to live in NY to be governor. Just owning property here doesn’t qualify him, or anyone.

~

It’s pretty obvious from comments here that “everybody else” does not support Trump 2020.

~

This week’s Pennysaver had comments about wearing facemasks and social distancing. None of us like wearing masks or social distancing, but all of our lives are at stake. As God made each one of us equals, that means any of us can get this virus and die. Out of respect for one another it’s important not to only protect yourself, but others around you. We have had so many mixed messages sent to us. Trump could shut down all the states but left mandatory face masks up to the governor’s. Why? Our state is mandatory wearing, yet we can go into stores and find other customers without them. Even though signs are on the entrance door stating Face Mask Mandatory. Apparently some Americans cannot be responsible enough for themselves and others to stop this pandemic and it only makes sense that face coverings, social distancing, and washing hands frequently is a small inconvenience, instead of shutting everything down. One state is mandatory and its next door neighbor not? It needs to be statewide.

~

You have to laugh. New York City, and others, is cutting money from their law enforcement budget. Interesting. My suggestion is for residents in these areas to either cut their taxes by the same amount, or not pay property and other taxes at all until such cuts to law enforcement are reversed. The ultimate power lies with the people, not the politicians.

~

Well golly! What happened to the “Summer of Love” in Seattle? Guess maybe the Democratic Governor ought to get off her backside and actually do something just to be different!

~

Someone called in last week and asked, “Why would a president in his right mind want to end testing during a pandemic.” I think you just answered your own question.

~

So the marionette, Pelosi, pulled Brindisi’s puppet strings again and they all voted to make DC a new state. What happened to Puerto Rico’s petitions, not politically favorable for Democrats at this time?