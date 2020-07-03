Megan Henry Crowned Tioga County’s 2020-2021 Dairy Princess

Due to social distancing, the 57th Tioga County Dairy Princess Coronation was held outdoors at a private location on June 20, where outgoing Dairy Princess Arianna Aman crowned the 2020-21 Dairy Princess, Megan Henry.

Megan Henry is the daughter of Brian and Lillian Henry, of Candor. She is a senior at Candor Central School, a member of the National Honor Society, and is active in volleyball, multiple band and chorus musical groups, softball, 4-H, and has served as a Dairy Ambassador in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.

Out-going Dairy Princess, Arianna Aman, daughter of Aaron and Becky Aman of Candor, gave a short parting speech thanking everyone who made her year a successful one. New Alternate Dairy Princesses were also crowned: Rosie Hines, daughter of Wesley and Sarah Hines of Newark Valley; and Addison Aman, daughter of Aaron and Becky Aman of Candor.

Tioga County Dairy Ambassadors are Aundrea Zorn, daughter of Rob and Jen Zorn of Tioga Center; Makenna Zorn, daughter of Tom and Maureen Zorn of Tioga Center; and Laura Ludwig, daughter of Scott and Sharon Ludwig, of Newark Valley.

Although the program was short and sweet this year, the newly crowned Dairy Princess gave a thought-provoking speech on the status of dairy farming in today’s society, with the current focus for the coming year ‘new ways to promote the dairy industry during these challenging times.’

“I am honored to be the 2020-2021, Tioga County Dairy Princess. I look forward to working with the Dairy Promotion Committee to promote the dairy industry,” Henry said during her inaugural speech. “Although I do not live on a dairy farm, I have dairy farmers in my extended family, and for the past ten years I have shown dairy calves in the Tioga County 4-H program.”

Although normal means of promotion over the past years have included participation in parades, Sundaes on the Farm, attendance at farm meetings, radio announcements, newspaper articles, attending local and state fairs, and participating in State Dairy Princess Coronations, the coming year’s program will be challenging in an effort to find ways to make their message visible to the public.

“The year 2020 has brought unimaginable challenges to everyone,” Henry stated. “Now more than ever it is important for people to know how vital dairy products are to a healthy lifestyle. It is important to know that dairy farmers are still producing milk every day. I look forward to working with Rosie, Addie, and the dairy ambassadors throughout the coming year as we find new and unique ways to spread the message during these challenging times.”

Serving as a Dairy Ambassador for the past two years has allowed Henry to see firsthand the dedication that dairy farmers have for their animals, their land, and the product they produce. It has helped prepare her to meet the challenges she, and her court, will face as they begin their reign during the State social-distancing mandates.