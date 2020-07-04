T Hanson selected as new Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension, Tioga County

Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Tioga County Board of Directors is excited to announce that T Hanson has been hired as their new Executive Director (ED), starting on July 20, 2020. She will serve in a blended role of both administrative leadership and agriculture program leadership. She most recently worked on a capital campaign for the Green Mountain Club in Vermont, an organization she has been with since 2018.

“T has a deep technical and business background, having worked for both large for-profit and small non-profit organizations,” said Richard Orth, president of the CCE Tioga Board of Directors and co-chair of the Search Committee.

Orth added, “She is also very people-oriented – authentic, approachable and empathetic. Bottom line – she is a great culture fit for CCE Tioga because she values community relationships and working collaboratively.”

“Growing up in Owego, New York, I am thrilled to find a viable opportunity to reestablish a home here and to give back to the community where my love of nature, animals and agriculture was born,” Hanson said. “I look forward to building upon the great foundation of CCE Tioga, engaging with team members, our community and strategic partners.”

Hanson earned a BA/MA in Computer Science from Boston University and a Professional Certificate in Sustainable Food Systems from the University of Vermont.

After graduating from Boston University in 1985, T started her career working for IBM as a Systems Engineer in Phoenix, Arizona.

In 1988, her IT path took her to Dallas, Texas for technology planning and architecture at American Airlines / SABRE, providing distribution channel strategy for the flight reservation system. She also became a Texas Master Naturalist and started leading local hikes and plant talks.

In 2008, T transitioned to non-profit work by joining the National Audubon Society and helped to open their Dallas flagship nature education center, where she was Director of Operations. In keeping with her environmental passion, she served as Director of Development for Texas Trees Foundation from 2016-18.

The CCE Tioga Board wants to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Andy Fagan, who is retiring as Executive Director of CCE Tioga after 21 years. He has led the association with selfless dedication to the community by implementing quality programs to address their needs.

“He will surely be missed,” said Richard Orth. “We all wish him well. He deserves only the best.”