Governor delays indoor dining in New York City; creates enforcement

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the reopening of New York City indoor dining, originally part of the city’s expected entry into Phase Three on July 6, will be postponed as states across the country that previously reopened indoor dining are experiencing upticks in COVID-19 cases.

The governor also announced that New York State will expand its testing criteria to all New Yorkers statewide. New York conducts more tests per capita than any big country in the world and now has the capacity to expand the testing criteria.

Governor Cuomo also announced that New York State will create an enforcement department to supplement the local enforcement of COVID-19 guidance and restrictions.

The governor also renewed his call on President Trump to wear a mask.

The governor also said six major retailers are requiring customers to wear face coverings while shopping at their stores nationwide, including: Costco, C-Town, Gristedes and D’Agostino, Stop & Shop, Tops and Whole Foods.

“We are going to postpone phase three indoor dining for New York City until the facts change and it is prudent to open. At this point, it isn’t prudent. This is a New York City-only modification because frankly it’s a problem that is most pronounced in New York City,” Governor Cuomo said. “The Capital Region today goes to phase four. All the numbers are good across the state, but we need to be diligent and cautious especially now that we are seeing the storm clouds from other states on the horizon. Otherwise we will see the rate of infection go up in New York and no one wants to go back to the hell that we experienced.”

The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Capital Region enters Phase Four of reopening today. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 879 (-12)

Patients Newly Admitted – 71 (-1)

Hospital Counties – 29

Number ICU – 226 (+9)

Number ICU that are intubated – 139 (+2)

Total Discharges – 70,590 (+103)

Deaths – 11

Total Deaths – 24,866

Of the 56,710 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 625, or 1.1 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY New York City 1.00% 1.00% 1.10% Capital Region 0.50% 0.30% 1.00% Central New York 0.50% 1.40% 1.40% Finger Lakes 0.70% 1.00% 1.50% Long Island 0.70% 1.10% 1.10% Hudson Valley 0.60% 1.00% 0.80% Mohawk Valley 2.20% 0.90% 1.40% North Country 0.40% 0.00% 0.40% Southern Tier 0.60% 0.40% 0.70% Western New York 0.80% 1.30% 1.30%

The Governor also confirmed 625 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 394,079 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 394,079 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: