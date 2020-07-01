Tioga Downs Casino Resort reopens hotel with Phase 4 

As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decrease in the Southern Tier, Tioga Downs Casino Resort is excited to announce they opened their hotel doors to the public with Phase 4 on June 26.

Guests may now book hotel rooms at the casino resort on Friday and Saturday only beginning on Friday, June 26. The hotel will be open on Friday from 3 p.m. through Sunday at 4 p.m. Guests may book a room online or call the casino resort’s reservation number at 1-888-946-8464 during business hours.

Additionally, guests can enjoy PJ Clarke’s restaurant both outdoors on the patio or inside with responsible social distancing seating on Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with limited menus. The opening also included entertainment on the outdoor patio.

To ensure the health and safety of their guests, Tioga Downs Casino Resort has been actively working with hospital grade cleaning consultants and medical professionals, while reviewing guidelines provided by the CDC and other public health officials to offer a safe #PlayItSafe re-opening plan.

For more information on room restrictions and safety precautions, visit www.tiogadowns.com.