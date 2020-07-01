Pool set to open at Marvin Park in Owego

The pool at Marvin Park in Owego is slated to open on July 2 at noon, with COVID-19 restrictions put in place.

Pool hours are daily from noon to 4 p.m. for open swim, 4 to 5 p.m. closing for cleaning, a 5 to 7 p.m. open swim, and 7 to 8 p.m. for adult swim only. Children 12 and under require an adult (18 or over) to accompany them while at the pool.

This year they are asking that only Tioga County residents use the pool due to COVID guidelines. There will be a procedure to sign in with the lifeguards for the purposes of contact tracing, your information will be kept confidential and only shared with the health department if we become aware of a positive exposure.

Everyone will be required to sign a waiver to enter the pool area, due to insurance and COVID; the waver must be signed by an adult 18 years of age or over. If your child is over 12 and wants to come to the pool alone, this waiver will be available on the village website, located at www.villageofowego.com, for you to print out and send with your child.

Typically, the capacity at the pool is 200 people; this year it will be 100. Masks are not to be worn in the water.

Social distancing should be practiced in and out of the water; if social distancing cannot be achieved out of the water, masks should be worn.

In a release from Owego’s Mayor, Michael Baratta III, he stated, “We have worked with the County Health Department and guidance received from New York State and the CDC to develop these guidelines. Our goal is to keep everyone safe while giving our community some fun in the pool. We have worked with our cleaning suppliers to ensure we have the right processes and products to effectively clean and sanitize the area as well.”