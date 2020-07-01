Tioga Opportunities, Inc. resumes select recreational activities 

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is excited to announce the return of select recreational activities at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, on Wednesday, July 1.

Activities including painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, and scrap booking are invited to resume. To ensure safe social distancing, the room capacity will be limited to six people.

In adherence to New York State health and safety protocols, plexiglass barriers, social distancing markers, and use of facemasks have been put into place. Customers are required to wear a facemask while visiting the Community Center.

Detailed “reopening” plans are available for public view in their lobby or by calling (607) 687-4120.