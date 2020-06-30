2020 Minor League Baseball Season Cancelled

Per Pat O’Connor, commissioner of Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™), Major League Baseball™ (MLB™) has informed (MiLB™) that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020, to include Rumble Ponies baseball this summer in Binghamton.

“We are saddened to learn that there will be no Rumble Ponies baseball this summer at NYSEG Stadium,” said Managing Director John Bayne.

He added, “We felt confident that 2020 was going to be a historical year for the Binghamton franchise with the All-Star Game as well as a sensational promotional schedule featuring four bobblehead giveaways, 15 Miller Auto Team Fireworks Shows, and a Save Hometown Baseball Night each month. We look forward to putting our efforts into making 2021 an even bigger year in RumbleTown, USA.”

The Rumble Ponies are currently exploring plans to host other events at NYSEG Stadium this summer to provide the fans an safe and affordable family fun night out while following state and local guidelines.

All fans holding tickets for the 2020 Season may call The Starting Gate Box Office to receive a refund Monday thru Friday, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets.