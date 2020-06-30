Eight states added to mandatory quarantine list, says Cuomo

People coming to tri-state area must quarantine, says CuomoGovernor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that eight additional states meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. (File Photo)

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that eight additional states meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

 

The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

“As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve set metrics for community spread just as we’ve set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.”

 

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is below:

 

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization – 891 (+38)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 72 (+20)
  • Hospital Counties – 27
  • Number ICU – 217 (+1)
  • Number ICU that are intubated – 137 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 70,487 (+52)
  • Deaths – 13
  • Total Deaths – 24,855

 

Of the 52,025 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 524, or 1 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

New York City

1.10%

1.00%

1.00%

Capital Region

0.70%

0.50%

0.30%

Central New York

1.20%

0.50%

1.40%

Finger Lakes

0.70%

0.70%

1.00%

Long Island

0.80%

0.70%

1.10%

Hudson Valley

1.00%

0.60%

1.00%

Mohawk Valley

2.30%

2.20%

0.90%

North Country

0.30%

0.40%

0.00%

Southern Tier

0.30%

0.60%

0.40%

Western New York

0.80%

0.80%

1.30%

 

The Governor also confirmed 524 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 393,454 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 393,454 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,102

3

Allegany

59

0

Broome

716

6

Cattaraugus

123

0

Cayuga

115

1

Chautauqua

127

4

Chemung

141

1

Chenango

146

0

Clinton

101

0

Columbia

464

1

Cortland

47

0

Delaware

91

0

Dutchess

4,207

6

Erie

7,292

43

Essex

42

0

Franklin

30

0

Fulton

256

0

Genesee

238

0

Greene

260

0

Hamilton

6

0

Herkimer

159

0

Jefferson

86

0

Lewis

30

0

Livingston

129

1

Madison

357

4

Monroe

3,742

33

Montgomery

118

0

Nassau

41,807

27

Niagara

1,234

6

NYC

215,179

240

Oneida

1,627

11

Onondaga

2,842

20

Ontario

259

2

Orange

10,723

7

Orleans

281

0

Oswego

197

1

Otsego

84

0

Putnam

1,326

1

Rensselaer

553

0

Rockland

13,590

10

Saratoga

549

0

Schenectady

800

1

Schoharie

58

0

Schuyler

12

0

Seneca

69

0

St. Lawrence

219

0

Steuben

266

0

Suffolk

41,385

46

Sullivan

1,451

0

Tioga

143

1

Tompkins

177

0

Ulster

1,781

3

Warren

263

0

Washington

246

0

Wayne

170

5

Westchester

34,838

40

Wyoming

95

0

Yates

46

0

 

