On Sunday, the final group from the Class of 2020 at Owego Free Academy graduated.
Posted By: Wendy Post
June 29, 2020
Owego Free Academy broke their ceremonies down into four groups to remain in compliance with directives regarding graduation ceremonies coming out of Albany. On Sunday, the final ceremony took place at Owego Free Academy.
On Sunday, the final group from the Class of 2020 at Owego Free Academy graduated.
We will have more photos for you next Sunday, or you can follow us on Facebook!
On Sunday, the final group from the Class of 2020 at Owego Free Academy graduated.
On Sunday, the final group from the Class of 2020 at Owego Free Academy graduated.
Be the first to comment on "Final group graduates from OFA on Sunday"