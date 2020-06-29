The Kirby Band rehearsal to begin outdoors

The Kirby Band is resuming rehearsals on Monday, June 29, at 7 p.m. at the Kirby Band Rehearsal Hall, formerly the old Asbury Church, on W. River Road in Nichols, N.Y. The rehearsals will continue on Monday evenings and will be held outdoors. New members are welcome and should have at least a high school playing level ability.

The Kirby Band plays parades and concerts throughout the Twin Tiers. However, many of the parades and concerts from May, June, and July were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Nichols-based Kirby Band is comprised of volunteer musicians from all walks of life from throughout the Twin Tiers. The director of the Kirby Band is Amanda Smith.

The band invites area musicians to attend its Monday evening rehearsals. No auditions are required.

A dance band, Ain’t Misbehavin’, is also part of the Kirby Band.

For directions to the Asbury Church or for further information on rehearsals, persons should contact Jon Allen at (570) 886-0229 or Janine Callear at (570) 888-6092.

To book a performance of the Kirby Band or “Ain’t Misbehavin’” for the 2020 season, please contact Sandra Ridley, business manager, at (607) 342-6340 or by email to kirbyband1876@yahoo.com. You can also visit the Kirby Band website at www.kirbyband.com.