Five dead following head-on collision in Richford on Sunday

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, 0n June 28, 2020, at about 5:22 p.m. they responded to a 911 call of a two-vehicle collision on State Route 79 near the Broome County line in the Town of Richford.

The investigation revealed that a 2018 Honda Pilot occupied by five people was traveling east on State Route 79 and passed a vehicle that was also traveling east.

According to officers, while traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and prior to completing the pass, the 2018 Honda Pilot struck a 2008 Toyota Tacoma occupied by two people head-on in the westbound lane.

Of the five occupants of the 2018 Honda Pilot, three were pronounced deceased at the scene, one was transported by Maine Emergency Squad to Wilson Hospital where that person is presently in critical condition, and one was flown by Guthrie Air to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, New York where that person is presently in stable condition.

The two occupants of the 2008 Toyota Tacoma were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information concerning the crash is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 687-1010.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Department of Transportation, Richford Fire Department, Maine Emergency Squad, Lisle Fire Department, and Guthrie Air.