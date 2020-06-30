Readers’ Column for the week of June 28, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Why is it that we don’t hear about the young kids getting the illness where they had many red spots and itching all over their bodies? The experts say it was caused by the coronavirus. How did this disappear all of a sudden?

I understand that the next election for governor of New York will be the incumbent Andrew Cuomo versus Donald Trump Jr. He is eligible because he has quite a bit of property he owns in New York.

An interesting fact, some of the possible increased pollutant effects from fracking can increase the chance for serious infectious diseases.

First, I want to thank The Owego Pennysaver for being there every week. I enjoy getting it and it’s something to read. Next, I would like to thank the Town of Nichols guy that does the mowing. He did a beautiful job up on Mount Pleasant and I appreciate it very much. I also wondered if these telemarketers are bothering anybody else. For a while they laid off and I didn’t get many calls. Now they are coming in droves. I’m just wondering if I’m the only one they pick on.

Just like to say I think we are getting too relaxed in the requirement of wearing masks and social distancing in all public places. Masks should be worn and social distancing should be practiced in all 50 states in all public places until there is at least a 50-mile radius in any given area of no COVID19 cases. If we continue to be lax in social distancing and wearing masks, we are not going to get over this pandemic. Please wear masks and social distance in all public places.

Reminder everybody: good job getting the virus to decrease in numbers. We need to keep up the good work. Remember the basics, wear a mask when in public, stay 6-feet away from each other and wash your hands. It’s simple and it’s basic and it’s working. Everybody keep up the great work. How exciting last week, we had in the southern tier no new cases on one daily report. That’s awesome!

I am so blessed to live in New York State. We have a governor who worked his butt off for over 110 days along with all of his great staff to help get our state through this global virus. Cut the life loss by 90 percent according to the estimates of deaths. If you don’t believe that, look at the other states. Our numbers are going down drastically because of the testing and tracing to find the infected areas. Other states, their numbers are skyrocketing and they are doing a fraction of the testing we are.

I think it’s really nice that people who are unemployed are getting the extra money every week, but what about the people who are at the board of elections? Those poor people are working seven days a week, more than eight hours a day and getting absolutely no compensation for it. I think somebody really missed the boat on that one. They should at least be getting compensated with some kind of overtime or something because it’s not fair to them. You can’t go way overboard to be fair to one group without recognizing another group.

I realize that all of the doctors and nurses and emergency workers are considered heroes, but people forget about Taylor and their employees and other small companies who pick up refuge – because without them we’d have a really big mess. It would be nice if those people were included in the heroes, because that’s also a dangerous job at this time.

Why all this big conversation about chili dogs?

Please make sure you fill out your census report, either the one that was sent to you or online. While you are doing that make sure you are registered to vote because a non-vote will not change the situation we are in. We all have a choice to improve our lives. Take care and stay safe. Wear your mask.

It sure is fun watching Cuomo dance as he is now being attacked for his dumb order to send COVID positive patients back to nursing homes to recover. He defied science and the CDC regulations of March 13 with his March 25 decision. His decision has to go down in history as the dumbest and he continues to not take responsibility. Isn’t it nice to know our state now ranks number one for having the worst incompetent people running the state? Nursing home deaths were five times higher than those in Florida. So many families lost loved ones for no good reason. Way to go Cuomo! Keep us number one for all the wrong reasons.

I saw a man the other day wearing a Trump 2020 hat. When I told him I liked the hat he responded, you and everybody else. Now that’s encouraging!

This is about wearing masks and being out in public in Owego. I was on Lake Street last week. There were couples walking down the street shoulder to shoulder, no masks on. Then I went to the stop sign on Front Street, there were five people all standing together, no 6-feet apart, no masks on any of them! I think that it is mandatory in New York State, when you are out you are to wear a mask.

When will politicians stop robocalls?

I’ve been seeing honk your horn signs in people’s yards. Please consider the neighbors around you might be sleeping or sick. I don’t appreciate being disturbed by honking horns.

What added responsibilities are school bus drivers going to have to contend with in September? Many districts have been short on school bus drivers before the pandemic, but now it will probably be worse.

Many thanks to the man that loaned me a dollar when I came up “short” buying a bag of ice at Price Chopper on Saturday morning, June 20.

I see that the landlords in this village can make up a rental lease stating all these different things that they can evict you for, such as being noisy and disturbing the neighbors. Yet they think it’s okay for the other ones that they rented to disturb your peace and quiet by being loud and noisy at all hours. I guess it’s okay to do whatever you want as long as you are one of their friends or relatives.

I wonder when the Town of Candor will have someone mow the cemetery on Fairfield Road? It is starting to look like a jungle for animals. Or is the town board trying to save money? It is disrespectful for the veterans that are buried there and the families who have loved ones there. Taxpayers pay to have someone take care of this, so what’s the problem? It should be done at least once a week.

Thank you very much for printing the outstanding article by Mr. Shawn Palmer pertaining to our sad treatment of Blacks in America. You would think that they would ALL be respected and looked at as equals after all this time – 200 years plus. I sincerely hope that this current calamity will open enough eyes that we ALL can begin to act like human beings instead of murderers.

If you would like to watch some great content videos about cars, trucks and hot rods, please check out Quick Speed Shop on YouTube.

In today’s local paper there was an article that in less than two sentences refers to CBD, CAS, and MMC. Wouldn’t you think that they could spell out the names on first mention so we would know what they were writing about! My spell check did not recognize them either.

Village of Newark Valley, the time has come to take code enforcement seriously! The Mayor, Board, Code Enforcement, and people who reside in the village should take a good hard look, speak up, and take action! We spent thousands of dollars removing the ladder factory with grants, taxpayer money, and persistence! So take out the grants and taxpayer money and just use persistence, effort and follow thru, whatever it takes! The village has four pages – “Chapter 95 Junkyards and Unlicensed Vehicles” (go to the village office and get a copy), seems to me there is enough in there to remedy the situation. Not only are these junk cars blight, but also it’s unhealthy for the environment (our drinking water). So let’s step up the effort to make the village a place where a family would like to call home!

National Political Viewpoints

I just want to say one thing, don’t lose faith in democracy. It will always prevail. Always!

Chuck Schumer is at it again. He’s crying and crying. You can’t believe the man, other than he’s a big baby.

Too bad John Bolton went for the book. He had the opportunity to change history by potentially providing proof that might have changed the impeachment outcome; instead he saved it for his book. After all, a book against a sitting president makes far more money than against a former president. So where lies his credibility at this stage?

Trump says, come to my rallies. It could kill you but that’s your problem. I’m glad that Trump’s crowd in Oklahoma had less people. It was a flop anyhow. Trump spreads division and stokes fear at the rallies. He didn’t talk about healing, only talked about himself. He wants to decrease testing for COVID. Isn’t that lovely? He, for sure, doesn’t believe science.

What president in his right mind would want to slow the virus testing down during a pandemic of all things?

Pulling down statues is not a peaceful protest. These people are trying to rewrite history. They should be stopped quickly and decisively.

Shame on the United States of America for allowing people to tear down our statues. We pay taxes daily that should be used to protect our American heritage.

Can anyone please tell me why the democrats are at war with the American people? If they are so unhappy and dissatisfied how our country is being led, they are very free to leave, taking congress with them. I’m sure Russia, China and North Korea would welcome them and their socialist communist ways. Let me be the first to say goodbye, see you around.

What was the first thing Donald Trump did after his election in 2016? He went on a series of rallies as part of a “Thank You” tour. His narcissism demands a constant infusion of adulation and he gets it at these MAGA rallies. Notice how he always applauds for himself at these. The COVID-19 pandemic had put a halt to these and it is driving him nuts. Since North Carolina would not guarantee lifting requirements on masks and social distancing for the Republican National Convention there, he has demanded that it be moved to Jacksonville, Florida. Also, at his recent rallies, notice that attendees are required to sign releases saying that they can not sue him if they get sick for attending his rallies. He was expecting millions to show up at his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally, but only 6,200 filled the stadium that has room 19,000. These rallies are all about him regardless of the safety of those who would be attending.

One sure way for Joe Biden to assure victory would be to undergo a drug test and demand that Trump do the same.

~

President Trump recently did a rally in Tulsa. Due to shenanigans, the turnout was not what was expected – live, BUT almost 12 million tuned in from home. Why isn’t the media reporting that? Joe Biden can’t muster 500; Hillary couldn’t get 100 to a book signing. What does that tell you?